BOSTON (AP) — Gambling regulators say Massachusetts took in more than $23 million in taxes during the first full month in which all three of the state’s licensed casinos were open.

The July revenue report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission says the Wynn Resorts-owned Encore Boston Harbor casino, which opened in late June, took in about $48.6 million in revenue from table games and slots.

MGM Springfield, open since last August, reported about $20.4 million from table games and slots, while the Plainridge casino, which does not have table games, reported $12.5 million in revenues.

Gambling revenues at Encore and MGM are taxed at 25%, while the Plainridge slots parlor is taxed at 49 percent.

State officials expect to take in nearly $300 million in casino taxes during the current fiscal year.

