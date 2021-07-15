(WHDH) — Temperatures are heating up once again in Massachusetts and residents are turning to one particular ice cream flavor as they look to cool down.

Instacart analyzed purchase data featuring thousands of different ice cream products to determine each state’s favorite ice cream flavor.

Mass. and four other New England states favor coffee ice cream, the study found.

Connecticut is the only one that differed with residents purchasing pistachio ice cream the most.

Other popular flavors throughout the country include moose tracks, rocky road, green tea, and rainbow sherbet.

