Massachusetts’ 4th recreational pot shop opens in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of customers are expected to walk through the doors of Massachusetts’ fourth recreational pot shop in Wareham on Friday.

Verilife, located in the renovated home of 1800s sea captain Alden Besse at 112 Main St., began selling recreational marijuana at 10 a.m.

The cannabis store run by PharmaCann began operating as one of the state’s 40 registered medical weed dispensaries earlier this year.

“This is our first recreational license and certainly a milestone achievement for the company; but it’s also a win for the voters of Massachusetts, who approved this recreational measure more than two years ago,” PharmaCann founder and CEO Teddy Scott said in a statement. “We’re honored and ready to empower responsible adults to choose within the state’s regulated structure which options they want and need to manage their own personal wellbeing. If safe, reliable, top-quality cannabis products can meaningfully improve their lives, Verilife will be happy to give them that option.”

Verilife’s team of specialists will work with customers to pick out the appropriate product for them, ranging from oils to edibles.

Per state law, consumers will be able to buy up to an ounce of cannabis or five grams of concentrate. Transactions are cash only.

A remote parking lot at Water Wizz, located at 3031 Cranberry Highway, will be made available for recreational customers on Friday. Complimentary shuttles will transport them to and from the facility. On-site parking is reserved for medical patients and customers with handicap placards.

PharmaCann hopes to open two additional Verilife dispensaries in Mass. next year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)