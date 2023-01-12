BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Acting Attorney General is showing her support for the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

Acting AG Elizabeth Dewar wrote a brief to the Supreme Court, saying in part:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense financial harm to millions of families and borrowers. The Biden Administration’s debt cancellation plan will help prevent student loan borrowers from needlessly suffering even more pandemic-related economic harm, including the devastating cascade of harms that follow from default.”

The plan to cancel student loan debt was put on hold by a federal court last year.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the case in late February.

