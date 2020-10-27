Massachusetts added to Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory

(WHDH) — Bay Staters traveling to Connecticut will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival after Massachusetts was added to their travel advisory.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the addition of Mass., California and Pennsylvania to the list in a post to Twitter on Tuesday.

They join the ranks of more than 40 states and territories with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven day rolling average, according to the state’s website.

This comes as Massachusetts reports its fourth consecutive day of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival.