Massachusetts adds another state to ‘high-risk’ travel list

Massachusetts will scrap Oregon’s exemption from travel restrictions this weekend, placing it back onto a larger list of states subject to quarantine or testing requirements.

Starting Saturday, travelers heading to Massachusetts from Oregon must fill out a form explaining their trip and, upon arrival, either self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.

Tests up to 72 hours before departure from Oregon will be considered valid.

The Baker administration changes which states are deemed lower-risk based on COVID-19 transmission rates, and travelers from those on the list are not subject to the requirements.

Following Oregon’s removal, nine states will remain on the lower-risk list: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Colorado, New Mexico and Washington.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.