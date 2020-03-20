Massachusetts AG steps up efforts to combat price-gouging

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed an emergency regulation Friday banning price gouging of essential products and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healey, a Democrat, said the regulation “prohibits price gouging of goods and services necessary for public health and safety during a declared statewide or national emergency.”

The state’s only existing price-gouging regulation is related to the sale of gasoline and other petroleum products.

Healey said her office has heard from hospitals and consumers about skyrocketing prices for things like hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves and other essential gear.

