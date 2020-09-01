Massachusetts airports awarded $9.8M in federal infrastructure grants

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration has awarded Massachusetts airports $9.8 million in safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration, transportation officials announced Tuesday.
More than $1.2 billion in total grants have been sent to 405 airports in 50 states and six United States territories, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said in a news release.
The following grants have been awarded in Massachusetts:
- $1,365,716 for Boston Logan International Airport to support their Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program
- $347,000 for Chatham Municipal Airport to conduct an airport related environmental study
- $506,700 for Barnstable Municipal-Boardman Airport in Hyannis to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle building
- $216,300 for Mansfield Municipal Airport to remove obstruction markings and lighting
- $660,898 for Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams to install perimeter fencing
- $283,332 for Norwood Memorial Airport to conduct an environmental study
- $66,581 for Pittsfield Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study
- $3,986,590 for Plymouth Municipal Airport to reconfigure an existing taxiway
- $1,736,682 for Provincetown Municipal Airport to install taxiway lighting and purchase an emergency generator
- $217,000 for Southbridge Municipal Airport to rehabilitate the runway and conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and a miscellaneous study
- $366,016 for Martha’s Vineyard Airport to conduct an environmental study
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety.
