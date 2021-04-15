Massachusetts almost halfway to Baker’s vaccine goal

Gov. Charlie Baker expects Massachusetts to cross the halfway point to his baseline goal for vaccinating eligible adults by the end of the week.

Baker said Wednesday that the state is on track to surpass 2 million residents fully vaccinated in the coming days, “about halfway” to a goal to get at least 4 million adults inoculated against the highly infectious virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,875,316 residents had received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning they are fully vaccinated.

Over the past week, more than 304,000 Bay State residents have become fully vaccinated, so it could take only a matter of days to close the gap to the 2 million mark.

“We’re on track to fully vaccinate 2 million residents here in the commonwealth this week, which will be about halfway to our goal for vaccinating eligible individuals in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “We’re hopeful that we will far exceed that goal and get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

