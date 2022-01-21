(CNN) — Six states now have fully vaccinated more than three-quarters of their population, meaning they have received their first two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those states include Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The percentage of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now more than 63 percent.

About a quarter of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated and boosted.

However, there is still nearly twenty percent of the eligible population who have not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Alabama, Mississippi, Idaho, and Wyoming, less than half of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

