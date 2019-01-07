(WHDH) — Those looking to uproot their families to another state may want to consider moving to Massachusetts.

WalletHub ranked the Bay State as the second best place to a raise a healthy and stable family after evaluating 49 key indicators of family friendliness.

Among the highlights for living in Massachusetts include having the third lowest infant mortality rate and the 12th lowest percentage of families in poverty, according to the study.

However, the Bay State did reportedly have the fourth highest child care costs based on median family income.

Massachusetts was outranked by Minnesota, which boosts the highest median family salary.

