BOSTON (WHDH) - Tying the knot is a costly venture, especially for couples looking to get married in the Bay State.

The total average wedding cost for Massachusetts is $43,600 — the fourth most expensive in the nation, according to a recent study by The Knot.

A portion of the more than 25,000 people surveyed who wed in the Bay State in 2019 said they spent $37,700 on their ceremony and reception, as well as $5,900 on an engagement ring.

New Jersey had the highest average wedding cost at $53,400, followed by Rhode Island at $49,800 and New York at $48,600. Connecticut came in fifth at $41,000.

Couples looking to save money may want to consider getting married in Utah, which had the lowest average wedding cost at $19,700.

The Knot found that the average wedding cost in 2019 was $33,900.

