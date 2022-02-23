New research shows that Massachusetts hospitals have some of the longest wait times in the country.

IT service automation company SysAid studied data from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and determined that the Bay State has the third-longest wait times for emergency care with an average hospital wait time of 189 minutes.

Maryland came in first with an average wait time of 228 minutes, followed by Delaware at 195 minutes.

The 10 states with the longest hospital waiting times in the United States can be found below:

Courtesy SysAid

A spokesperson for SysAid said that “It’s clear from these statistics that many of the most populated US states are suffering from a medical backlog with the likes of New York and California making their way into the top ten. It’s no doubt that the effects of COVID-19 have influenced these statistics, and it will be interesting how these numbers vary as the status of the pandemic changes.”

