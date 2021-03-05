Massachusetts announces addition of 3 states to low-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts on Friday announced an update to its low-risk travel list, adding three states that residents can now visit without having to fill out a travel form, get tested for COVID-19, and quarantine.

RELATED: Requirements lifted for people traveling to Maine from any other New England state

The Department of Public Health added Missouri, Oregon, and Washington state to the list, which previously included just Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

States included on the lower-risk list are based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100,000 people below 10 and a positive test rate below 5 percent.

Anyone entering Massachusetts from the restricted states is required to quarantine for 14 days and fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form, unless they can produce a negative test within 72 hours.

Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.

Even as new COVID-19 cases drop, the state is still urging residents to refrain from traveling to high-risk states.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)