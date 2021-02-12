Massachusetts announces update to its low-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts on Friday announced an update to its low-risk travel list, adding a state and territory that residents can now visit without having to fill out a travel form, get tested for COVID-19, and quarantine.

For the first time since November, the Department of Public Health added North Dakota and Puerto Rico to the list, which previously just included Hawaii.

Anyone entering Massachusetts from every other state is required to quarantine for 14 days and fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form, unless they can produce a negative test within 72 hours.

Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.

Even as new COVID-19 cases drop, the state is still urging residents to refrain from traveling to high-risk states.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)