Massachusetts approves first retail marijuana shop in Boston

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts has approved its first minority-owned retail marijuana shop, more than three years after voters approved the nation’s first marijuana law aimed at encouraging blacks, Latinos and others harmed by the war on drugs to participate in the new industry.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission voted Thursday on a final license for Pure Oasis, a pot shop proposed in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood by local black entrepreneurs Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart.

Pure Oasis is Boston’s first licensed marijuana shop.

The approval comes as black and Latino groups complain Massachusetts and others that have legalized recreational marijuana are still falling far short of their promises to carve a space for minorities in the burgeoning national industry.

In a tweet, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “Congratulations to Pure Oasis on receiving their final license from the State Cannabis Commission. I’m proud that the first Economic Empowerment Candidate for Massachusetts is in Boston, and we’ll continue to prioritize equity, diversity and local ownership in this new industry.”

Pure Oasis is among more than 100 operators that have been certified under the state’s so-called “equity” programs for minority and disadvantaged marijuana business owners.

But of those equity applicants, only 10 have been granted provisional licenses. The state has issued more than 260 marijuana licenses to date.

Massachusetts currently has more than 30 retail marijuana locations, but only one is located in greater Boston: New England Treatment Access in the affluent suburb of Brookline.

