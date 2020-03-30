Massachusetts bar examination postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts bar examination has been postponed to the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners announced Monday that the exam, which was originally set to be administered on July 28 and 29, will be rescheduled until after summer on dates to be determined.

If the limitations on large gatherings continue into the fall, then alternative means for testing will be devised.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)