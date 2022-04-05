BOSTON (WHDH) - Several animal welfare groups in the Bay State will waive adoption fees for small pets this weekend in an effort to find homes for rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils, birds, mice, and other animals.

This special adoption event dubbed “Some-Bunny is Waiting For You This Easter!,” will run from Saturday through Sunday and all adoption fees will be waived for small animals who need caring and loving homes, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced in a news release.

The collaborative effort greatly increases the accessibility for interested adopters, and those looking to provide a loving home for these small animals can click the below links of the organizations partnering for this event:

Interested adopters can visit ARL’s Boston, Dedham or Brewster shelters to meet any of the small animals available for adoption.

Adopters who take advantage of the adopt-a-thon can reapply the savings of any waived fees to put back towards the care of these new pets.

Potential adopters will also need to provide a photo of the enclosure the small animal will be living in before going home.

