ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts-based company is recalling 52,000 pounds of various chicken salads and dip products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Attleboro is recalling ready-to-eat salads and dip items that were sold across the Northeast and produced between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

