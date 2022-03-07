BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Beer Week is underway with dozens of planned events and more than 200 participating breweries.

The Massachusetts Brewers Guild says the goal of the weeklong series of events is to shine a bright spotlight on the amazing craft beer made in the Bay State.

This year’s celebration runs from March 5 through March 12.

Some of the many events include team trivia and tacos at Wachusett Brewing Company in Westminster, a pinball tournament at BearMoose Brewing Company in Everett, beer mug painting at Wormtown in Worcester, and a darts tournament at BareWolf Brewing in Amesbury.

To see a full list of events, click here.

