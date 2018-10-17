Massachusetts boy abducted in 2016 found safe in Florida, mother arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts boy who went missing from Webster in 2016 has been found safe in Florida, and his mother has been arrested, officials say.

Orange County officers responded to a home on 4647 Bunting Ave. in Orlando about 3:59 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Christina Hale, 40, was wanted on a warrant in Massachusetts for kidnapping a minor, according to Orange County police.

Matthew Hale had last been seen in Webster back in September 2016. He was 3 years old at the time.

Authorities say the boy’s mother, Christina, kidnapped him after his father was granted full custody.

Police say Hale and her son were living in Orlando with a family member.

The boy is now headed back to Massachusetts to be reunited with his father.

