BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Police say the child struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle along a Rhode Island bike path is a 6-year-old boy from Massachusetts.

The boy from Somerset, whose name wasn’t released, was struck Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a road while riding along the East Bay Bike Path in Bristol. He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told WPRI-TV the boy was with his parents and two sisters.

The car that struck him was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Canton, Connecticut. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.

Retired Bristol police Officer Steve Annarummo says three children have now died at the spot following fatalities in 1982 and 1998.

