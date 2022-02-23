A Massachusetts boy drowned while swimming off the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this week, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to Condado Beach after receiving a call Sunday around 10 p.m. from someone who heard a child yelling for help from the water, according to Coast Guard Spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad.

An intensive search was conducted over the next few days before a police diver located the boy’s body in the water, Castrodad said.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Castrodad noted that this is a notoriously dangerous beach known for rip currents and high surf.

No additional information was immediately available.

