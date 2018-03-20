Massachusetts braces for another round of winter weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday marks the official start to spring, but Massachusetts is bracing for another round of winter weather on Wednesday. Weather warnings have been posted across the state.

The storm is expected to move in Wednesday morning and persist into Thursday morning before tapering off.

Several counties are under a winter storm warning, including Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable and Duke suntil 8 a.m. Thursday.

North of the Mass Pike, including Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Essex is under a winter storm watch.

Most of Massachusetts – including Boston, the North Shore, parts of Worcester County, the South Coast, the South Shore and some of Cape Cod – will see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Bristol County and part of Plymouth County, including New Bedford and Fall River, is expected to be hit hardest. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible.

Points along the New Hampshire line and areas north of Worcester will see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Parts of Cape Cod will see 3 to 6 inches of snow. The outermost most points on the Cape will see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall along the coast will be wet and heavy. Snowfall inland will be lighter and drier.

The storm will lead to difficult travel, with the worst driving conditions happening Wednesday evening.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with Thursday morning’s high tide. A flood watch has been issued Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket.

The coast, Cape Cod and the Islands could receive strong wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth are under a high wind watch.

