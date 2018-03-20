Massachusetts braces for up to 10 inches of snow as spring officially begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday marks the official start to spring, but Massachusetts is bracing for up to 10 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to move in Wednesday and persist into Thursday morning before tapering off.

Several counties are under a winter storm warning, including Eastern Hampden, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth. This begins 8 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Western Essex, Barnstable, Dukes, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire and Southern Berkshire is under a winter storm watch.

Most of Massachusetts – including Boston, the North Shore, Worcester County, Springfield and some southeastern areas – will see six to 10 inches of snow.

Parts of Cape Cod will see three to six inches of snow, while the Islands will mainly see a coating to two inches.

The storm will lead to difficult travel, with the worst driving conditions happening Wednesday evening.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with Thursday morning’s high tide. A flood watch has been issued Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket.

The coast, Cape Cod and the Islands could receive heavy wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth are under a high wind watch.

