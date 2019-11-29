Massachusetts bracing for plowable snow, wintry mix later this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents will get to enjoy a sun-filled Friday and Saturday before plowable snow moves into the region.

Sunday starts off dry with clouds thickening through the late morning, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jackie Layer.

The first snowflakes are projected to start falling in Western Massachusetts by mid-afternoon. The storm will then travel east across the majority of the Bay State.

As the system evolves off the Southern New England coastline, the rain/snow line will hover within the Interstate 495 corridor into Monday morning’s commute, Layer forecasted.

The snow will continue to fall in higher elevations and areas inland, with plowable snow likely for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire, she added.

A few flurries could linger into Tuesday morning.

7NEWS will continue to track this storm and provide updates as they become available.

