Massachusetts brewer buys Connecticut farm

CHARLTON, Mass. (AP) — A small but highly-regarded Massachusetts craft beer brewer has purchased a working farm in Connecticut where it plans to grow crops, build fermentation facilities and make cider.

Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Co . announced the purchase this week saying it gives “our passionate and experienced caretakers the opportunity to carry the legacy of an exceptional, long-working farm well into the future … while supplying our native fermentation related efforts with fresh, estate fruit grown full of character.”

Town records in Woodstock, Connecticut, indicate that Pride and Purpose LLC, a company run by Tree House Brewing founders, purchased the 94-acre farm property for nearly $1.6 million.

The new facility will be known as Tree House Orchard & Farm Fermentory. Charlton and Woodstock are about 10 miles apart.

