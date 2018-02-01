Massachusetts bump stock ban now in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - It is now illegal to possess bump stocks in Massachusetts. The ban went into effect Thursday.

The device was used by the shooter who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas in Oct. 2017.

A bump stock basically turns a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon, which is capable of firing rounds faster.

Massachusetts is the first state to impose the ban after the shooting.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing whether the devices should be banned nationwide.

