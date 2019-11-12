Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission issues quarantine order for nearly all marijuana vaping products

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission on Tuesday issued a quarantine order for nearly all marijuana vaping products on the heels of investigative findings from the CDC that directly linked lung injuries to vitamin E acetate combined with THC.

The commission said in a news release that the order was handed down “in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare” of residents in the Bay State.

The quarantine order applies to marijuana products and devices that rely on vaporization or aerosolization, including but not limited to vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhalers. The order does not apply to medical-use marijuana vaping devices designed exclusively for marijuana flower.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the nationwide outbreak of e-cigarette and vaping-related lung injuries, the CDC released a report on Friday that uncovered “direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs.”

The report was released just days after Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled that marijuana cultivated for medical use must be exempted from Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban starting Tuesday.

The commission has since requested that the Department of Public Health turn over all information it has collected regarding cases of pulmonary injuries reported from Sept. 24 to Nov. 7.

The commission also voted unanimously last week to establish a process of developing regulations relative to medical and adult-use marijuana vaping products. Existing testing regulations and protocols do not require testing for vitamin E acetate.

Baker issued the emergency ban in September in response to lung illnesses attributed to use of e-cigarette products.

