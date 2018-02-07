Massachusetts casino regulators continuing investigation even after Wynn resigns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it’s aggressively moving ahead with its investigation of Wynn Resorts one day after casino mogul Wynn resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The news comes as the fate of the Everett casino, and Wynn’s license, hangs in the balance. The $2.4 billion resort casino is slated to open in June 2019.

“We’ll have to determine the facts of ongoing suitability for Wynn, individual qualifiers,” said Ed Bedrosian, executive director of the gaming commission.

Wynn released a statement, reading “In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles.”

Last week, the gaming commission reopened its suitability review of Wynn, amid a report detailing decades of sexual misconduct.

The report detailed a $7.5 million settlement payment, something the gaming commission says was withheld from their investigators. The commission says it needs more answers.

“There’s still concerns about whether Steve Wynn has control, stock ownership, and those types of things. We’ll have to find out exactly what the resignation actually means,” Bedrosian said.

In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office says he believes it’s the right decision for Wynn Resorts to terminate its relationship with Mr. Wynn in light of recent disturbing allegations, and supports the gaming commission’s ongoing review.

Wynn has strongly denied the allegations. The gaming commission has not given a timeline on when the review will be completed.

Wynn Resorts has promised to cooperate fully with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)