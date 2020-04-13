Massachusetts churches observe Easter in time of self-isolation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic had priests turning to streaming services on Easter Sunday so parishioners could worship while safe inside their homes.

Pastor Lyndon Myers of Andover Baptist Church delivered Easter services online.

“Happy Easter brothers and sisters,” Myers said during the service. “God bless you and go in peace.”

The Temple Emanuel of Andover lent its space and streaming equipment to the church so they could perform their services remotely.

“It is an enormously good feeling to know that not only are we all doing the very best we can for members of our organizations, for our families, but to reach out in extension of fellowship to other organizations and be there for one another,” said Marc Freedman, Temple Emanuel of Andover president.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Boston Archdiocese also delivered services from behind closed doors of the Cathedral.

“The church exists to witness to this great truth of Easter. Without Easter, there is no church,” O’Malley said.

Other states like Kansas and Kentucky still held in-person services despite the recommendations of public health experts and their own state governors.

Rev. Jack Roberts of Maryville Baptist Church in Kentucky said, “A lady called and said we’re looking for a place that’s got church and I said, ‘We’ll be open.'”

But in most places, people in the interfaith community are happy to do their part in helping keep others safe.

“We are a better community, we are a better population, because of these challenging times,” Freedman said, “and we’re finding some real terrific values that we’ve found within ourselves that have really emerged during this.”

