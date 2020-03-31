Massachusetts cities implementing new measures to prevent gatherings at parks during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two cities in Massachusetts are trying to prevent people from gathering at parks and playgrounds during the coronavirus outbreak.

Parks remain open in Boston and Worcester but the public is being told to avoid group and contact sports.

Playgrounds and tot lots in Boston have been temporarily closed.

Workers also put zip ties on basketball nets in an attempt to prevent people from playing but some hoops have had the ties cut off.

Mayor Martin Walsh urged residents to stay home and abide by the new measures to stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

In Worcester, the basketball courts have been locked, with the nets tied together to prevent people from playing.

Playground equipment has also been blocked off and the swings have been removed.

To prevent the spread of #coronavirus #COVID19 and encourage social distancing, we've temporarily suspended group sports activities on @BostonParksDept fields and courts https://t.co/Z6ccfEu9zZ pic.twitter.com/xc7AHECRuK — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) March 30, 2020

Residents are reminded to stay off playground. Parks remain open but group/contact sports must be avoided. Basketball courts are locked & access to playground equipment & basketball hoops have been restricted. Swings have been removed. Help us reduce community spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/G9Zyv6cTvO — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) March 31, 2020

