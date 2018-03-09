Massachusetts city settles police brutality lawsuit for $140,000

GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — A man who says he suffered spinal fractures and a collapsed lung when he was slammed to the ground by a Massachusetts police officer has settled his lawsuit against the city for $140,000.

Richard Smith sued the city of Gardner, alleging police used excessive force in his 2011 arrest for allegedly siphoning gas.

Smith claims Officer Jesse Gadarowski threw him to the ground twice, knocking him unconscious and causing numerous injuries. Smith was hospitalized for nearly a month and his medical bills totaled almost $100,000.

Gadarowski, now a state trooper, testified that he tackled Smith to keep him from getting away.

The Telegram & Gazette obtained the details of the settlement on Tuesday.

