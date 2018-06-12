BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts auditor says an official at a state agency mistakenly wired more than $93,000 in public money to a scammer’s bank account.

The audit by Suzanne Bump released Monday shows an official with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center wired $93,679 to the account on Jan. 9, 2017.

MassCEC discovered the theft the following month, but delaying telling their board of directors until September. The agency also did not file a criminal complaint.

The agency has since recovered about $25,000, but Bump says the agency could have possibly recovered more if they acted sooner.

A MassCEC spokesman says the agency has since implemented new security measures, including requiring employees to take an annual security training course.

The agency says it will also take more timely action in the future.

