Massachusetts clears major hurdle toward selling recreational marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - The future of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts cleared a major hurdle Thursday as the Cannabis Control Commission approved two independent testing labs.

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016, but nearly two years later there is still no place in the state to legally purchase the drug because state law requires that all cannabis products be tested for any possible contaminants before they are sold.

Now, with CDX Analytics, of Salem, and MCR Labs, of Framingham, getting the green light from the commission, recreational sales can begin as soon as the end of October.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton operate medical marijuana dispensaries and have been granted licenses by the commission to sell recreational marijuana.

Steve Hoffman, chairman of the commission, says a few minor details need to be ironed out but insists the long road to recreational sales finally appears clear.

The commission has licensed more than a half-dozen stores to sell recreational pot.

