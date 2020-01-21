Massachusetts college professor arraigned on sex trafficking, rape charges

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old man who taught high school and college in Massachusetts is facing sex trafficking and rape charges after turning himself over to state police on Tuesday.

John B. Clayton IV was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidating a witness following a two-year human trafficking investigation, according to state police. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Clayton was secretly indicted last week by a grand jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced. He was out of state when the indictments were handed up but surrendered at the state police barracks in Millbury.

Through the investigation, state police say they identified multiple women who were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by Clayton from 2015-19, many of whom who were preyed upon “for being drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means.”

“Instead of helping them, he is, in fact, requiring them to perform sexual acts with him,” prosecutor Courtney Sans said. “He gives them money, he gives them a place to stay, or facilitates their sexual conduct with others for a fee.”

At least one incident took place at a home on Boardman Street in Worcester. Another incident was videotaped, according to Sans.

A search of Clayton’s home reportedly yielded several marijuana plants and restraints that were allegedly used to bound the victims.

Clayton is a former teacher in the Worcester school district and professor at Quinsigamond Community College, in addition to being a foster parent, defense attorney Bradley Bailey said.

“He’s denying the allegations. He has had a very exemplary record of being a teacher and a professor,” Bailey said of his client. “He’s somebody who has done a lot of good and positive things for the community.”

Judge J. Gavin Reardon ordered Clayton held on $15,000 bail. He was also ordered to forfeit his passport, pilot’s license, to wear a GPS monitor, and not to leave his house except for medical and legal appointments.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Feb. 27.

