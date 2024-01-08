METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Many across Massachusetts were busy digging out Monday after this weekend’s snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

While they cleaned up, many were also keeping an eye on the forecast and an expected round of intense rain later this week.

“This has got to go somewhere,” one area resident told 7NEWS.

Snow started falling Saturday night and continued through much of the day Sunday.

Rain is now forecast to arrive Tuesday night and continue falling on Wednesday in the second half of a projected one-two weather punch.

In Methuen, which was hit hard by snow on Sunday, Frank Lunardi was busy raking snow off his roof Monday.

“I need to get out,” Lunardi said. “You got to get the snow off the truck, otherwise they’re going to stop and give you a ticket.”

Elsewhere, crews were scrambling to remove fallen trees while also clearing catch basins and sidewalks in an attempt to head off flooding issues in the coming days.

“What can you do?” said one person who said she was headed to Home Depot to buy Squeegees for her basement.

A high wind watch and a flood watch had already been issued for parts of New England Monday afternoon ahead of the rain and windstorm set to arrive on Tuesday.

The flood watch will take effect Tuesday night and encompass almost all of Massachusetts, except Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Issued by the National Weather Service, it warns of between one and three inches of total rainfall. Rain combined with snowmelt and poor drainage, officials warn, could lead to flooding.

The wind watch will similarly take effect Tuesday night for parts of western and eastern Massachusetts. It warns of scattered tree damage as well as possible power outages from wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles-per-hour.

With incoming weather in mind, local officials have urged residents in communities hit hard by snow to locate and help clear catch basins, if possible.

For the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts, read the 7WEATHER blog.

