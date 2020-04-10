Massachusetts communities implementing new measures to encourage social distancing

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders across Massachusetts are attempting to slow the spread of the coronavirus by implementing new measures to encourage social distancing.

Brookline is trying to make busy areas safer by opening up roadways to make more room for pedestrians.

“If you must be out, we’re trying to make accommodations for those folks that find themselves walking down very busy areas,” said Heather Hamilton, of the Brookline Select Board.

Five major streets within the town will be expanded. Click here for a full list of modified traffic patterns.

This will allow pedestrians more room to walk and stay six feet away from one another.

“This is important because most of our sidewalks are narrow to begin with,” Hamilton said.

The City of Beverly has taken a different approach to make sure their residents social distance.

Signs were put up to direct foot traffic on the sidewalks, with arrows showing people that they can only go one way up and one way back.

“We came up with the concept of even on sidewalks to walk against traffic,” Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said.

This allows people to continue to walk the streets and exercise without getting too close to each other.

“We have 90 to 95 percent compliance and once we tell people what we want them to do, we have 100 percent compliance, LeLacheur said. “We are thrilled with the outcome.”

Salem is also incorporating safety changes by ordering anyone making trips to essential businesses to wear a mask.

All employees working at those businesses during the emergency order must do the same.

