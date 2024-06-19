CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An electrical fire in a Cambridge neighborhood knocked out power during high heat on Tuesday — one of many communities across Massachusetts dealing with heat-related issues.

Cell phone video shows the moments a utility pole burst into flames, cutting off power and cool air for those on the street. With temperatures predicted in the 90s for the next few days, cities and towns in Massachusetts warned residents about the rising heat.

“It’s very hot. That’s why we are heading out trying to find a restaurant that we can sit for the next few hours,” said Kaveng Daneshvar.

“We will see if the power comes back. They said around midnight it might come back. So, we’ll wait for a few hours. If it doesn’t come back, we have to contact families and friends to see if we can find another place,” he continued.

As of 9 p.m., utility crews were at work to get power back on.

In Dorchester, students and staff at the non-air conditioned Lee Academy Pilot School also dealt with hot weather woes, saying there weren’t any fans in the building for hours on Tuesday.

“Some of these teachers brought in their own fans, we had parents that were bringing in fans, and you could barely feel the breeze in these classrooms,” said parent Kat Martinez.

Parents said 10 fans were brought in later in the day. One staff member told 7News there weren’t enough to go around.

“There’s no AC, so they promised they were going to bring fans and water and cool treats, but they didn’t bring enough fans for everyone,” the staff member said.

“It’s just going to get worse and worse with the heat. The kids can’t stand still, so there’s no learning happening right now,” Martinez said.

Indoors and outdoors, people across the state are sweating it out.

“I don’t know how we’re going to get through the next three or four days,” said Austin Harvey. “These little window units aren’t cutting it anymore, seemingly. I think we’ll look for a place with central AC next time.”

Boston Public Schools has not returned a request for comment.

