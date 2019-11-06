Massachusetts convenience stores closing in protest of proposed menthol cigarettes ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of convenience stores across Massachusetts will be closed Wednesday to protest a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes.

Members of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association and independent stores announced Monday that they will be shutting their doors “to demonstrate the critical role they play providing vital resources to communities.”

Customers are being encouraged to call House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and Mayor Martin Walsh to ask them to reject the proposed ban.

Store owners plan to gather at the State House at noon to voice their concerns.

