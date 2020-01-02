Massachusetts correctional officer accused of stealing from inmates pleads not guilty

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts correctional officer accused of stealing more than $6,000 from inmates pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said.

Ronald Moloney, who is a correctional officer in Billerica, was arraigned Monday on charges of larceny over $1,200 and filing a false report by a public employee, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

The Peabody man is accused of accessing inmates’ personal funds to issue 93 debit cards for his personal use. He also allegedly handled eight additional cards that were processed by another employee.

Moloney targeted the dormant accounts of released inmates to avoid being caught, the statement said.

He was indicted on Dec. 16 and suspended from his position without pay.

Moloney was ordered to stay away from potential witnesses following his arraignment. He was released and is expected to appear at a pretrial hearing on Jan. 17.

A voicemail was left with Moloney’s attorney.

