LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - It’s a love story more than 70 years in the making for a Lincoln couple.

For 94-year-old Tony Zarella and 92-year-old Peggy, who live in The Commons in Lincoln, it’s clearly laughter that keeps these two side by side.

They met in 1946 while Tony was on leave from the United States Navy. Looking for a fun night out, he convinced his brother to give up his date.

“I came home on leave and he felt sorry for me, so he gave me his date and his motorcycle,” said Tony.

“I jumped on his bike and we went for a ride and that started the whole thing,” replied Peggy.

The budding romance was short lived as Tony returned to the Navy; however, Peggy remembers vividly when he came home.

“I remember seeing the white hat waiving and it was the sailor standing there, so I rowed and rowed and there he was,” Peggy said.

In 1948, they married in Pepperell.

Tony was called back to the Navy to serve in the Korean War, spending a total of eight years in service.

“When I look back now, damn lucky, very lucky. We had a lot of close calls,” Tony reminisced.

In January, the pair celebrated 70 years of marriage.

They claim the secret for staying together for so long is “patience and time with Italians.”

The Zarella’s said they are just grateful for how life has turned out.

