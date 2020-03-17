Massachusetts courts closed for the next 3 weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts courts will be closed for at least the next three weeks except for emergency hearings, court officials said Tuesday.

The Supreme Judicial Court ordered the courts closed until at least April 6, except for emergency hearings and hearings that can’t be held over video conference.

People with previously scheduled hearings can contact the clerk and clerk magistrate’s offices for information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)