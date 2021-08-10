In a report on virus activity over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, state officials on Monday said there had been 2,587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, leaving the state’s seven-day test positivity rate sitting at 2.72 percent.

The Department of Public Health reported that 314 patients were hospitalized with the virus, including 76 in intensive care units and 33 patients who are intubated.

There were three new confirmed deaths reported Monday, and state officials reported the average age of patients who died of COVID-19 at 74 years old.

While the bulk of cases over the last two weeks were among individuals between 20 and 39 years old, officials reported 354 new cases over the weekend among people between 0 and 4; 468 among those between 5 and 9 ; 488 among those between 10 and 14; 509 among those between 15 and 19; 272 among those between 70 and 79; and 160 new cases among people 80 years old and older.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.