Massachusetts crafting amendment to counter Citizens United

Massachusetts is pushing ahead with efforts to amend the U.S. Constitution to restore limits on political spending by corporations.

A state commission is weighing potential constitutional amendments aimed at countering the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision.

A ballot question approved by Massachusetts voters in 2018 created the commission.

The commission said Wednesday it hopes to release its proposed language for a constitutional amendment by the end of June.

Critics of the effort say they agree with the Citizens United decision that money is a form of speech.

Other states are also weighing possible constitutional amendments to overturn Citizens United.

