Massachusetts dad gets jail for injuring newborn daughter

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A North Andover man has been sent to jail for more than two years for seriously injuring his newborn daughter nearly three years ago.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 21-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald was sentenced Monday to two years and four months behind bars, after pleading guilty last week to two counts of assault and battery causing substantial injury.

The baby, less than month old, was taken to the hospital in August 2015 after her mother noticed there something was wrong with the infant’s arm and she was crying.

Medical professionals found the girl had 33 bone fractures.

Fitzgerald told investigators he was “rough” in his handling of the baby “but he doesn’t mean to hurt her.”

Family members say the girl has made a full recovery.

