MILWAUKEE (WHDH) – First-term Ohio Sen. JD Vance has been at former President Donald Trump’s side since Trump announced him as his running mate at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

As the RNC enters its third day, and as Vance gets set to deliver his much-anticipated speech to delegates, members of Massachusetts’ GOP delegation on Wednesday predicted they will like what Vance has to say.

“I think he’s got a unique opportunity to share his story which is really an American story,” said one delegate. “It’s a story of very humble beginnings that’s now transcended him to the US Senate and to become a nominee for vice president.”

Once a Trump critic, Vance ascended to national attention with his bestselling 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy”.

Vance changed his tune and began supporting Trump before winning his first senate election in 2021 with the former president’s backing.

After already appearing in the convention hall in Milwaukee on multiple occasions this week, Vance is set to headline Wednesday’s speaking program.

When he takes the stage, he will be introduced by wife, Usha Chilukuri, a mother of three and a proud daughter of Indian immigrants.

“It shows this family unit which is important,” said former Bristol County sheriff and Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, Thomas Hodgson. “We need to get back to family. And I think that they’re both very spiritual people and that’s a big part of where we need to go too in this country.”

While Trump himself is not scheduled to speak until Thursday, many have noticed a more subdued appearance after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds has been at the RNC with Trump and has been among those noticing the changes.

“When you literally face death, I think first he’s really taking it all in,” Donalds told 7NEWS.

“His resolve is strengthened,” he continued. “His focus is that much tighter. But it’s not just on ‘How do I get through an election?’ It’s not about that anymore. It’s about ‘What are we going to do and how are we going to do it so that all Americans can thrive and succeed?’”

After the RNC wraps up on Thursday, Trump and Vance are scheduled to take their newly-minted ticket on the road for a rally in the battleground state of Michigan this weekend.

