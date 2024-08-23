CHICAGO (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Maura Healey were among the Massachusetts leaders who spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

Warren was moved to tears as she took the stage to a standing ovation at the United Center in Chicago. Four years ago, she was one of Harris’ rivals in the presidential race.

Now, she’s urging voters to elect the Harris-Walz ticket. In her speech, she pondered who would be best suited to help average Americans.

“There it is. Groceries, gas, housing, healthcare, taxes, abortion — trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn’t let those guys. I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch,” Warren said, to a rousing round of applause.

“We need Kamala Harris,” she continued.

Representative Katherine Clark, the House minority whip, spoke onstage about affordable childcare, singling out former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

“JD Vance says affordable childcare is ‘class war against normal people.’ You know what normal people want? A president who understands this shouldn’t be so damn hard,” Clark said.

Healey pumped up the packed crowd and, fittingly, the college athlete told a story about a young girl who loves to play basketball.

“A few weeks ago in Massachusetts, I watched a little girl meet the vice president. Her eyes were so wide, as open as the future. Kamala asked her about the summer, her basketball camp, and what position she likes to play. The little girl said to her, ‘Anything but defense.’ Kamala put her hand on her shoulder and replied, ‘Me too. I love offense.’ That’s what it means to be for the people,” Healey said onstage.

The three politicians spoke before Thursday night’s main event — Harris’ presidential nomination acceptance speech.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)