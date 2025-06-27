BOSTON (WHDH) - Democrats are speaking out against the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday regarding birthright citizenship, voicing their frustration.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell says leaving birthright citizenship in the hands of the states doesn’t make any sense.

“We are deeply disappointed that the court did not decide today that a nationwide injunction is warranted, so that no matter where in the United States a baby is born, that baby will continue to be a citizen,” said Campbell. “Instead, the court asked the plaintiff states to demonstrate the need for a nationwide injunction in the district court. We have already done that and we look forward to doing that again. Citizenship doesn’t depend on whether a baby is born in New Hampshire or Massachusetts.”

Campbell also says she and other attorneys general will continue to fight to protect the 14th amendment.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said, “This ruling is what happens when the Supreme Court is packed with right wing extremists who are not only unwilling to stand up to Donald Trump, but are happy to bend over backwards for him. Since retaking office, Donald Trump has issued unconstitutional policy after unconstitutional policy, and it has been the federal district courts that have been doing the job of upholding our constitution and holding trump to account, especially the judges on the Massachusetts federal district court.”

