LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials were in Leominster Wednesday to help residents impacted by last year’s severe flash flooding apply for newly-approved disaster assistance.

But while money is on its way to individuals, officials said the city of Leominster will not receive federal dollars to repair flood-damaged public property.

“This is devastating news,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella in a statement Wednesday.

Flooding rain slammed Leominster and several other Massachusetts communities between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, 2023. In Leominster — where the storms brought 10 inches of rain in just four hours on Sept. 11, according to city estimates — floodwaters washed out roads and driveways. The water also swallowed cars and damaged buildings.

Crews in Leominster rescued several people and schools were closed for several days.

“This 1000-year storm destroyed one month old sidewalks, freshly paved and striped roads, and even a recently replaced culvert,” Mazzarella said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Flood damage ‘was not of such severity and magnitude’ to warrant public disaster assistance, FEMA says

After a request from Gov. Maura Healey, the White House earlier this month approved federal money for individuals in Worcester and Bristol counties dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

The declaration partially reversed an earlier decision by FEMA to deny aid but stopped short of immediately approving assistance to reimburse state agencies and municipalities for some storm-related expenses.

Public aid in Hampden and Worcester counties remained under review, according to Mazzarella and Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

Mazzarella at the time said “this is a major step in the right direction.”

Rep. Jim McGovern said he was thankful for the individual assistance but called on President Joe Biden’s administration “to approve our entire appeal.”

Just weeks later, though, Mazzarella’s office on Wednesday said officials learned “that a final decision had been made that no funds would be made available for the extensive repairs needed across the city for city property.”

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator for the office of Response and Recovery Keith Turi explained the federal government’s decision in a letter to Gov. Healey’s office.

“The impact to the individuals and households from this event was significant in the areas designated for Individual Assistance,” Turi said in the letter, which was shared by the Leominster Mayor’s Office. “However, based on our review of all the information included in the initial request and appeal, we reaffirm our original finding that the damage to the infrastructure from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to warrant the designation of Public Assistance.”

Mazzarella said Leominster spent $2 million of city money on temporary repairs “to get our city open again,” after the September flooding.

Mazzarella still commended efforts by city officials, saying staff “worked night and day to try to secure this declaration.”.

Following FEMA’s final denial of aid, Mazzarella said 75 sites around Leominster are still in need of repairs, with some projects carrying multi-million dollar price tags.

“Instead of seeking grants and other funds to repair the next projects on our priority list, we will need to try to secure them to repair sites damaged by the flood,” Mazzarella said.

“Many people in our community were left struggling to repair sudden and unexpected damage,” the mayor continued. “On the public infrastructure side, I can assure you that our team will continue our hard work to secure funding to make our community whole again.”

FEMA, SBA representatives helping residents in Leominster, Attleboro

Representatives of FEMA and the US Small Business Administration will be at Leominster City Hall on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help residents apply for disaster assistance.

Individuals can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 1-800-621-3362 or through FEMA’s Mobile App.

A separate Disaster Recovery Center is open in Attleboro. People impacted by flooding can apply for individual assistance at the shelter without an appointment between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

